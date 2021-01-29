Report: Colts are expected to hire Press Taylor

Getty Images

The Eagles hired head coach Nick Sirianni and others away from the Colts this month and it appears the Colts will be refreshing their staff with a former Philly assistant.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Press Taylor is expected to join Frank Reich’s staff in Indianapolis. Reich and Taylor worked together when Reich was the Eagles offensive coordinator under Doug Pederson.

Taylor was the quarterbacks coach for the Eagles the last three years and he also had the title of passing game coordinator for the 2020 season.

His projected title with the Colts is unknown, but they did see pass game specialist Kevin Patullo follow Sirianni to the Eagles. A report this week indicated the team will hire Scott Milanovich as quarterbacks coach with Marcus Brady making the move from that role to offensive coordinator.