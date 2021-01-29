Report: Falcons are hiring T.J. Yates

Getty Images

T.J. Yates has spent seven of some or all of the past 10 seasons in Houston as either a player or a coach.

He played for the Texans in 2011-13, 2015 and 2017. Yates joined the coaching staff in 2019 as an offensive assistant and spent 2020 as the assistant quarterbacks coach.

But Yates, 33, is leaving Houston with a new General Manager and a new head coach taking over the Texans.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Falcons have hired Yates. It is unclear what position Yates will hold in Atlanta.

Yates played for the Falcons in 2014.