Report: Falcons retaining only two assistants from former staff

Getty Images

The Falcons are keeping only two assistant coaches from Dan Quinn’s staff, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Receivers coach David Brock and offensive quality control assistant Danny Breyer will return to the staff of new coach Arthur Smith.

The Falcons did not retain senior defensive assistant Bob Sutton, tight ends coach Ben Steele, defensive backs coach Doug Mallory and defensive assistant Lance Schulters, among others, allowing their contracts to expire.

Smith nearly has finished filling out his staff with only some more lower-level positions remaining vacant.