Report: Lovie Smith agrees to deal for Texans defensive coordinator

The Texans may not have quarterback Deshaun Watson for the 2021 season, but they will have Lovie Smith.
Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Smith has agreed to a deal to become the defensive coordinator in Houston. Word of the team’s interest in adding Smith to head coach David Culley’s staff surfaced a couple of days ago.
Smith spent the last five seasons as the head coach of Illinois and the team went 17-39 during his time at the school. He was 8-24 as the Bucs head coach in 2014 and 2015 and 81-63 over nine seasons as the Bears head coach.
Smith was last a defensive coordinator with the Rams from 2001 to 2003, so it has been a while since he has been in a non-head coaching role. He’ll be charged with improving a unit that finished 27th in points allowed and 30th in yards allowed.