Report: Titans are expected to promote Todd Downing to offensive coordinator

The Titans promoted Arthur Smith from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator a couple of years ago and the move worked out well for the team.

It appears they plan to follow the same plan when it comes to replacing Smith, who is now the head coach of the Falcons. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to promote tight ends coach Todd Downing to the offensive coordinator position.

Downing has spent the last two years with the team. He was the Vikings tight ends coach in 2018 and the Raiders’ offensive coordinator in 2017. He’s also been a quarterbacks coach for the Raiders, Bills, and Lions.

Downing may not be the only new coordinator in Tennessee. Head coach Mike Vrabel went without a defensive coordinator in 2019, but said he will revisit that decision heading into next season.