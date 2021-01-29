Rob Gronkowski likes the “freedom of being yourself” in Tampa

Posted by Mike Florio on January 29, 2021, 4:24 PM EST
NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Tom Brady isn’t the only former Patriot who is thriving in Tampa Bay. Rob Gronkowski is, too, and Gronk rubbed a little salt in the New England wound on Friday.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, Gronk said while appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio that Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians have “totally different approaches to the media,” and to player behavior.

“Coming here, it’s is a complete 180, for sure, totally different,” Gronk said. “I mean, I feel like the biggest difference is just having the freedom of being yourself in this organization.”

To be fair, Gronk always seemed to have the freedom to be himself in New England — unlike most players. If anything, Gronk has seemed more restrained and less visible this year, possibly because he doesn’t have quite the same level of skills that he once possessed.

Regardless, it’s no surprise that things are different between New England and Tampa Bay. And, other than this year, New England’s approach has proven to be far more successful.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Rob Gronkowski likes the “freedom of being yourself” in Tampa

  2. Far more successful? By the looks of where Tampa is and NE finished I don’t know if that holds as much water as it would have before the season. I would tend to think at this point the rate of success hinges more on TB12 then on the coach with a losing record without him.

  4. I do not get it, Gronk’s persona as a loveable goofball and a HOF Tight End was born in New England, what is different in Tampa?

  6. It appears at this juncture, that “New England’s approach” had little to do with the success, unless you want to call telling Brady to go play QB, an “approach”.

  10. How did the Pats do this year now that no one wants to play for Bill and the Patriots Way?

  11. Guess he’s having fun like Lane Johnson. Never mind the millions they make. Fun is the important thing.

  12. He & Brady seem to have an axe to grind with their former team. It’s not a good look. You’ve been winning. You’re going to the Super Bowl. You can afford to be gracious.

  14. Okay,Gronk. We get it. How many shots are you going to take at New England and Belichick? You made your point, several times now.

  15. Gronk, who was hurt much of his college career but flourished in New England. Enough said.

    As for Brady, Belichick kept a 6th round pick as 4th QB and didn’t expose him to the practice squad. He normally only kept 2 QBs. He had him run scout team. Pushed his leadership skills. Brady leaped frogged to backup his second year.

    No other head coach would have replaced Bledsoe with Brady after he was ready to return from injury. Ron Borges, the media guy with the HOF vote, went nuts when he did. They especially would not have started Brady in the Super Bowl after Bledsoe beat the Steelers in the AFCCG, in Pittsburgh.

    Belichick met weekly with Brady to teach him defensive reads and keys in film study throughout his career.

    Tom’s the GOAT, he has incredible work ethic and football smarts but he’s fortunate the Patriots drafted him.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.