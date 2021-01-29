Rob Gronkowski likes the “freedom of being yourself” in Tampa

Getty Images

Tom Brady isn’t the only former Patriot who is thriving in Tampa Bay. Rob Gronkowski is, too, and Gronk rubbed a little salt in the New England wound on Friday.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, Gronk said while appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio that Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians have “totally different approaches to the media,” and to player behavior.

“Coming here, it’s is a complete 180, for sure, totally different,” Gronk said. “I mean, I feel like the biggest difference is just having the freedom of being yourself in this organization.”

To be fair, Gronk always seemed to have the freedom to be himself in New England — unlike most players. If anything, Gronk has seemed more restrained and less visible this year, possibly because he doesn’t have quite the same level of skills that he once possessed.

Regardless, it’s no surprise that things are different between New England and Tampa Bay. And, other than this year, New England’s approach has proven to be far more successful.