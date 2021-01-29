Sammy Watkins, Le’Veon Bell didn’t practice Friday

Getty Images

The Chiefs closed out their practice week on Friday and a couple of players sat out after taking part in the first two sessions of the week.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) and running back Le'Veon Bell (knee) were not on the field to wrap up the week of work. They were listed as limited the previous two days. Both players missed the AFC Championship Game and the team said they would be questionable if there was a game this weekend.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton (foot) and L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) would be in the same category. Sneed was a limited participant on Friday while Fenton was bumped up to full participation for the first time this week.

The only players who were out are left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and linebacker Willie Gay (knee). Both players will miss the Super Bowl as a result of their injuries.