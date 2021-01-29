Seahawks announce hirings of Shane Waldron, Andy Dickerson

USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have made it official, announcing the hirings of Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator and Andy Dickerson as run game coordinator on Friday.

Both are heading up the West Coast to Seattle from the L.A. Rams.

Waldron spent four seasons with the Rams under Sean McVay. He was the club’s tight ends coach in 2017 before being promoted to passing game coordinator in 2018. He switched from coaching tight ends to quarterbacks in 2019.

“We are really excited to bring Shane Waldron to the Seahawks,” head coach Pete Carroll said in a statement. “His creative and competitive approach to the game will bring out the best in our players and coaches. Shane also brings great knowledge and insight about our division. His vision for the future, along with the caliber of players on our offense, made him a must get for us.”

Dickerson was the last remaining holdover from Jeff Fisher’s Rams coaching staff. He began his tenure as the club’s assistant offensive line coach in 2012 and remained with the organization through the 2020 season.

“We are fortunate to be able to add Andy Dickerson as our run game coordinator,” Carroll said. “He has worked with Shane for many years and that continuity will be an integral factor in the transition process.