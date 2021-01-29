Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed posts photo heading for surgery

Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed posted a photo to his instagram account on Thursday as he was heading for surgery, via Ben Arthur of SeattlePI.com.

While Reed didn’t specify what the surgery was for, it’s presumably to address the oblique injury he sustained in the final game of the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers. The injury didn’t keep him from playing against the Los Angeles Rams and he had two sacks of Jared Goff for Seattle.

Reed played in all 16 games for the Seahawks this season after re-signing with the team on a two-year deal last offseason. He had 38 tackles with 6.5 sacks during the regular season with the two additional sacks in the playoffs. Reed’s production took off in the second half of the year as Seattle’s defense rounded into form. All but one of his sacks came in the final two months of the season.