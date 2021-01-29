Someone placed a $2.3 million bet on the Buccaneers, getting 3.5 points

Posted by Mike Florio on January 29, 2021, 10:30 AM EST
Divisional Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints
No risk it, no biscuit.

Someone is risking a lot of biscuits on the team whose coach was made those four words an NFL catch phrase.

Via BetMGM, someone wagered $2.3 million on the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, with Tampa Bay getting 3.5 points. If the Bucs and coach Bruce Arians cover, the bettor will make $2 million.

If they don’t, that’s $2.3 million gone for good. Presumably, whoever has plunked down that kind of cash has plenty more where that came from. Still, if $2.3 million can be that easily burned, what will an extra $2 million do to improve that person’s existence?

Of course, wagering doesn’t usually follow notions of reason and common sense. Maybe the fact that someone would so easily piss away $2.3 million on a Super Bowl bet represents, above all else, a flex to the world that the bettor can.

12 responses to “Someone placed a $2.3 million bet on the Buccaneers, getting 3.5 points

  3. It is worse than that. The guy has risked $2.3 million he has already paid taxes on to try to win $2 million, that he will have to pay taxes on. Call it 40% between state and local taxes. He’s risking $2.3 million to try to win about $1.2 million.

  5. It was probably Max Kellerman attempting to jinx Brady so that the day after the Superbowl Max can tell everyone he told us so

    CORRECTION: 5 words

  7. I personally don’t have anything against gambling, your money, do as you please, but man am I tired of the constant fantasy football and betting odds becoming such a big part of every sports media presentation.

  10. ronfromnm says:
    It is worse than that. The guy has risked $2.3 million he has already paid taxes on to try to win $2 million, that he will have to pay taxes on. Call it 40% between state and local taxes. He’s risking $2.3 million to try to win about $1.2 million…………………..

    What makes you think the guy/girl paid much in taxes on that money? The system is set up with so many loopholes for the rich that very few of them pay much in taxes at all. People like that hoard money regardless of the fact that they have more than they could ever spend…

  11. Trying to figure out the math. I’m assuming he bet two million to win two million, but the juice is 15%, paid up front?

  12. Clearly the bettor did not make his money as a gambler. Good on the bookie who took it. He can’t lose.

