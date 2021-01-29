Someone placed a $2.3 million bet on the Buccaneers, getting 3.5 points

Getty Images

No risk it, no biscuit.

Someone is risking a lot of biscuits on the team whose coach was made those four words an NFL catch phrase.

Via BetMGM, someone wagered $2.3 million on the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, with Tampa Bay getting 3.5 points. If the Bucs and coach Bruce Arians cover, the bettor will make $2 million.

If they don’t, that’s $2.3 million gone for good. Presumably, whoever has plunked down that kind of cash has plenty more where that came from. Still, if $2.3 million can be that easily burned, what will an extra $2 million do to improve that person’s existence?

Of course, wagering doesn’t usually follow notions of reason and common sense. Maybe the fact that someone would so easily piss away $2.3 million on a Super Bowl bet represents, above all else, a flex to the world that the bettor can.