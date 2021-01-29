Steelers will address Mike Tomlin’s contract this offseason

Posted by Josh Alper on January 29, 2021, 8:49 AM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
The Steelers season ended in ugly fashion against the Browns in the Wild Card round, but team president Art Rooney II doesn’t think it’s because the team was unprepared for the game.

A slew of turnovers contributed to the Browns racing out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and Rooney said that he doesn’t “see how you really attribute that to coaching preparation” done by Mike Tomlin heading into the game.

Tomlin’s future was a topic of conversation when Rooney spoke to reporters on Thursday because of his contract situation. He is signed through the coming season with a team option for 2022 and Rooney said that there will be offseason conversations about keeping Tomlin in the fold.

“We’ll address Mike’s contract with him as time goes on this offseason,” Rooney said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I feel comfortable in saying he’ll be our coach into the future.”

Tomlin is 145-78-1 over 14 seasons in Pittsburgh. Rooney’s comments suggest that neither his tenure nor the Steelers’ run without firing a head coach will be ending in the near future.

13 responses to “Steelers will address Mike Tomlin’s contract this offseason

  2. He’s not going anywhere and rightfully so.

    Mike Tomlin is not the problem. QB play (last year), injuries and execution (previous years) has killed the Steelers over the past few seasons.

  5. brwmstr says:
    January 29, 2021 at 8:51 am
    as an AFC rival…. please, please, please re-sign Mike Tomlin again!!!!
    ———————————————-
    riiiiiiiiight. unless you are a chiefs or pats fan, im callin your bluff.

  6. He’s keeping his job ONLY because the ownership of that organization is stuck in the past, and they don’t have the guts to actually fire anyone. It’s good news for the rest of the AFC tho, because he’s proven time and again over the last 10 years that when it counts the most his teams will come up short.

  9. As a lions fan I can rightfully say we would have gladly taken him this year! I am happy with the way our coaching staff is shaping up right now, but if he was available this coaching search, he would’ve been signed within a week! Don’t always assume the replacement will be better… (Caldwell—> Patricia) so carefully what you wish for!!

  10. Tomlin kept Antonio Brown and LeVeon Bell “happy” and productive, which is remarkable considering how they are perceived now. If they have an aging O line that can no longer run block, that’s not Tomlin’s fault. If they have an aging statue of a QB that can no longer move around in the pocket, that’s not his fault either.

    On the other hand, the players admitted they were not prepared for the Browns. That is most definitely Tomlin’s fault.

  12. The Steelers season ended in ugly fashion against the Browns in the Wild Card round, but team president Art Rooney II doesn’t think it’s because the team was unprepared for the game.

    I guess he didn’t watch the final six games of the season when the team look unprepared and lost five of their last six games. It looks like the Steelers front office doesn’t care about the late-season collapses so expect that to happen for as long as Tomlin is on the sidelines twiddling his thumbs.

  13. We fans and the media can only speculate as to why Steelers tanked down the stretch after starting 11-0. Whatever went wrong is something seriously wrong within the organization.

