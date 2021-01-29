Steelers will address Mike Tomlin’s contract this offseason

Getty Images

The Steelers season ended in ugly fashion against the Browns in the Wild Card round, but team president Art Rooney II doesn’t think it’s because the team was unprepared for the game.

A slew of turnovers contributed to the Browns racing out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and Rooney said that he doesn’t “see how you really attribute that to coaching preparation” done by Mike Tomlin heading into the game.

Tomlin’s future was a topic of conversation when Rooney spoke to reporters on Thursday because of his contract situation. He is signed through the coming season with a team option for 2022 and Rooney said that there will be offseason conversations about keeping Tomlin in the fold.

“We’ll address Mike’s contract with him as time goes on this offseason,” Rooney said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I feel comfortable in saying he’ll be our coach into the future.”

Tomlin is 145-78-1 over 14 seasons in Pittsburgh. Rooney’s comments suggest that neither his tenure nor the Steelers’ run without firing a head coach will be ending in the near future.