Texans announce hiring of David Culley

The Texans have their fourth head coach in franchise history.

David Culley, a long-time NFL and college assistant, officially has gotten the job. Most recently the receivers coach and assistant head coach of the Ravens, the 65-year-old Culley gets an unexpected chance to cap his career with one of the 32 most coveted jobs in football.

“Throughout his entire coaching career, David has shown an ability to lead and bring people together,” Texans owner Cal McNair said in a statement. “David brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our team as somebody who has seen it all in this league. In his over 40 years of coaching, David has learned from many of the best coaches in the NFL while helping players navigate both the physical and mental side of the game. Highly regarded individuals from all over the league reached out to us throughout this process in support of David because of his unique ability to connect with those around him and his passion for the game and the relationships he creates. During our meetings with David, it was evident he has the energy, communication skills and vision required to build a winning program. We are thrilled to welcome David, Carolyn and the Culley family to the Houston Texans.”

The hire was made, presumably, by G.M. Nick Caserio. (It would be foolish for assume that the move doesn’t bear the fingerprints of executive V.P. of football operations Jack Easterby, too.) Caserio presumably arrived in Houston with a short list of potential coaching hires that didn’t include Culley’s name. But Culley gets the job.

“Heading into this process, it was imperative to find a head coach that our entire organization could rally behind and David is unquestionably that leader,” Caserio said in a statement. “David’s infectious energy, passion for the game and ability to command a room was clear from the start. As he shared his vision for how a head coach should lead a football team, it further solidified our belief in him. His mentality of being selfless and willing to accept any challenge while investing in each person within our program resonated with all of us. I could not be more excited to welcome David Culley and his family to Houston as the next head coach of the Texans.”

Culley, who surely believed his ship was never going to come in, understandably is very pleased by the development.

“To say that I am excited and that this is a dream come true is an understatement,” Culley said. “Along the way, I have had countless people, organizations, family members and friends pour into me and prepare a path for me. My genuine hope is that this moment is as much theirs as it is mine.”

Culley, who never has served as a coordinator, got the job over candidates like Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell, and others. Culley walks into a situation that will present him with plenty of challenges. But it’s better to have more challenges than any other NFL head coach than to not be an NFL head coach.