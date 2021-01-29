Titans announce Shane Bowen will be defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Titans were expected to announce that Todd Downing has been promoted to offensive coordinator on Friday and that announcement came with word of another change to the top ranks of the coaching staff.

Shane Bowen has been named the team’s defensive coordinator. Bowen was the team’s outside linebackers coach in 2020 and handled many coordinator responsibilities as the Titans didn’t hire one following Dean Pees’ departure. Ryan Crow will take over as the team’s outside linebackers coach after serving as the assistant special teams coach.

“I spent the last two weeks evaluating our current staff and talking with others outside our organization. I am excited for all of these guys taking the next step with us,” Vrabel said in a statement. “Todd did a great job with the tight ends over the last two years and had important role in the game-planning process each week. I was impressed with the details of his teaching and the production from his group and the offense in general. I am sure he will have some new ideas to implement, but the core system will be in place to build upon, which I think is important. Shane will move into the dedicated role of coordinator, with Ryan taking over the outside linebackers this year, and I am looking forward to him growing in that role. We are going to work hard to improve that side of the ball through better coaching, improving our system and our players. I like the group we have on the defensive staff and I am confident that we will improve.”

Offensive assistant Luke Steckel will replace Downing as the tight ends coach and defensive assistant Matt Edwards will move to assistant special teams coach. The Titans also announced that they have hired Kenechi Udeze as an assistant defensive line coach.