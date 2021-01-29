Vita Vea told Bruce Arians “you keep winning, I’ll show up”

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea wasn’t expected to return to the field this season after he broke his leg in Week 5, but an extended playoff run changed that outlook.

Vea was designated to return from injured reserve last week and he was activated in time to play 33 defensive snaps in the team’s 31-26 win over the Packers in the NFC Championship Game. The return may not have been on the public radar, but it was something that Vea and Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians talked about while Vea was recovering from his injury.

“That was like our little thing to each other every time we’d see each other, ‘If you keep winning, I’ll show up,’ Vea said at his Friday press conference. “I showed up. I ended up being able to play last weekend. Just a huge blessing for me.”

It was a pretty good shot in the arm for the Bucs’ front line as well and they’ll be happy to have Vea on their home field as they try for the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.