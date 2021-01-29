Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow doing everything he can possibly do to get ready

USA TODAY Sports

A couple of weeks ago, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he still feels like Week 1 is a realistic target for his return from a torn ACL and MCL.

Head coach Zac Taylor would certainly welcome that. While Taylor said at the Senior Bowl he hasn’t had too much face-to-face interaction with Burrow, the head coach knows the quarterback is being diligent in his rehab.

“He’s been around quite a bit. He does everything he can possibly do right now. He’s adamant about that,” Taylor said, via Jay Morrison of TheAthletic.com. “The last I saw him was probably two weeks ago, and everything’s positive. He’s obviously very positive about it. Everything seems to be on pace. I’m very careful to make predictions, but everything has been positive so far.

“We haven’t necessarily been sitting down and talking. We’ve been busy interviewing coaches and our routine has not been normal at all, where we’re in the building from 8 to 5. It hasn’t been like that since the season ended. So there’s not some routine where we’ve been in on certain days when he comes in. It’s been more just phone conversations.”

Burrow played well in his first 10 games before suffering the knee injury against Washington in November. He completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 2,688 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also had three rushing touchdowns.