Brian Flores found “quite a few guys” who “could possibly help our team” while coaching at the Senior Bowl

More than a few teams declined the opportunity to coach at the Senior Bowl. The Panthers and Dolphins accepted.

“It was great,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores told reporters regarding the experience after Saturday’s game. “We had a really nice, good week with these young players. They really worked hard. A lot of them made really good impressions not only on our staff, but there were teams obviously from across the league. But we got to spend the most time with them. We saw them in meetings, saw them take things from the meetings to the walk-through to the practice. I thought they all did well for themselves and then came out and competed today, so it was a good week.”

Flores admitted that some players made a good impression on him, but obviously he wouldn’t name names.

“There were quite a few guys who we felt like could possibly help our team,” Flores said. “We’re not going to dive into names of who those guys are, but there was a lot of talented players. I thought Jim Nagy and the Senior Bowl staff, they did a great job of getting talented players in here for us to coach and a lot of them, they did well.”

With no Scouting Combine, the Senior Bowl could mean more than usual to the decisions made by teams during the draft. The Panthers and the Dolphins, by accepting the invitation to coach in the Senior Bowl, got a little more information than other teams will have.