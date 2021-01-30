Dan Campbell calls Matthew Stafford trade talks “hot and heavy”

January 30, 2021
Lions coach Dan Campbell says Matthew Stafford trade talks are heading up.

Campbell told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that Stafford talks have gotten “hot and heavy.” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network adds that a trade is expected to be agreed upon before the Super Bowl, although the trade can’t actually be consummated until the start of the league year in March.

The Lions and Stafford mutually agreed that Stafford will be traded, and the only remaining question is where he will go and how much the Lions will get back. The team is seeking at least a first-round draft pick.

Once Stafford is traded, the Lions begin the long process of rebuilding a team that is near the bottom of the league in terms of its overall talent level right now. The good news for the Lions is that they’ll be rebuilding with a healthy amount of cap space and draft picks. Campbell and new General Manager Brad Holmes should have the ammunition to turn things around.

  2. I’m happy for Stafford- anxious to see where he ends up. I’ll be happy with anywhere but Pittsburgh.

  3. Refreshing to see how on the surface this guy is. But let’s hope he keeps quiet about whom they’re drafting and what plays they’re calling.

  4. Why would a team give a Rd1 pick for a QB entering his mid 30’s who has never won a playoff game – especially when they would have to start over in a whole new system?

  6. It’s unfortunate Stafford won’t be around for what is shaping up to be the most competent front office and coaching staff of his tenure. The fans here really wanted him to deliver us a championship in the vein of Alan Trammel, Isaiah Thomas and Steve Yzerman of the other three majors.

    While he holds his fair share of some of the failings to do so, it wasn’t entirely his fault. Management routinely made boneheaded personnel decisions most notably failing to field a running game for his entire time here and some of the worst defensive play in the history of the franchise under Quinn-Tricia.

    Hopefully we can get something decent for him and in return, he can go to an organization that knows how to win.

  7. This could be an interesting week for Detroit. They could deal Stafford to Indy, SF or WFT
    for a first and something else and then they could also get a few extra picks by doing the Rams a favor and taking on Goff’s monster contract. That was probably the only reason Holmes was taking to his old boss Snead.

    Because Sammy Sleeves netted a 1st

  10. He is the best choice out there and probably the cheapest. Who wants the other huge contracts drawn up by bonehead GMs? Plus losing some valuable firsts? No thanks. I am curious to see if Stafford can translate to another team. He probably has more mileage left than Rivers did.

  11. wryly says:
    January 30, 2021 at 12:41 pm
    ————-

    Understand your logic, but you also have to consider who the guy had around him- ie the caliber of front office and coaching. Yes, great QBs make everyone better, but even great QBs need support of consistently decent people around them.

  12. This is a great hire! Not so much for the Lions, but for us! I can’t wait until the losses start to mount. He’s going to give us great sound bites.

    He may even take out an opposing coaches knee. LOL!

  13. It’s Detroit’s turn to get a winner – the other two teams on Lake Erie finally turned the corner, so it would be nice to see Detroit do so too.

  14. If I am being selfish, I would like him to go to the Broncos, but for Stafford’s sake I hope he goes to the Colts.

  16. I will be surprised they actually get a first round pick for him… I will be downright SHOCKED if they get a top 10 pick.

  18. Rams fans shouldn’t get excited about Goff taking Stafford’s place in Detroit. Trading Goff before June 1 is a $65M cap hit for 2021. Trading after June 1 only drops that to $50M. The Rams can’t absorb the cap hit because they’re millions over the estimated 2021 cap already. Stafford will be moving on to hopefully a better situation (IMO, deservedly). But Detroit will incur a $19M cap hit trading Stafford. Detroit isn’t about to take on Goff’s onerous contract.

    ********************************
    Tom Brady is entering his mid 40’s, so the age doesn’t concern me in today’s NFL where you’re not allowed to touch the QB, and offensive linemen are allowed to hold. But also, it only takes one team. Many of the current GM’s will be fired within the next 3-5 years do to incompetence. You just have to find the guy who’s willing to buy a bridge, and that shouldn’t be too difficult. Plus, Detroit is starting over, so they’ll be flexible with the draft pick if they find a buyer. Also, a good scout realizes you don’t necessarily need a top ten draft pick to find a franchise QB. We’ve been watching Brees and Brady go back and forth with all the all-time passing records, and one was a 2nd round pick and the other a 6th rounder. Aaron Rodgers was a late first rounder. On the other hand Stafford, Jameis Winston, and several other consensus overall #1 picks never won.

  20. For anyone judging Stafford by his playoff wins???? Lions have a history of building “only one good player” teams. No one judges Barry Sanders by the number of his Super Bowl wins. I still think that with some talent around him Stafford could win games.

  21. A sleeping giant has been awoken in Detroit, they are getting back to basics in blocking, catching, running, tackling, passing.

