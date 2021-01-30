Deshaun Watson scrubs Texans from his social media accounts

Getty Images

The Cold War between the Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson keeps heating up.

A day after Texans G.M. Nick Caserio said of Watson, “[W]e have zero interest in trading the player,” Watson has made some changes to his social media accounts: He has removed all references to the Texans.

Watson now refers to himself as “athlete,” a possible slap at Caserio calling Watson as “the player.” (Others in the league definitely noticed that remark.)

Where it goes from here remains to be seen. Despite Caserio’s “zero interest” line, he did not take a hard-line position that Watson won’t be traded, and that he’ll play for the Texans or no one.

Offers will be made. Eventually, the Texans could get an offer they can’t refuse. In a later post, we’ll address a strategy they could employ to get even more than an offer they can’t refuse.