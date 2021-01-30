Rams set to go seven straight years without a first-round draft pick

Getty Images

The stunning news that the Rams are trading Jared Goff and picks to the Lions for Matthew Stafford means the Rams are poised to go seven consecutive years without a first-round draft pick.

The last time the Rams used a pick in the first round it was Goff, the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Here’s what the Rams’ first-round picks have been since then:

2017: Rams traded this first-round pick as part of the package to move up and draft Goff in 2016.

2018: Rams traded this first-round pick to acquire receiver Brandin Cooks from New England.

2019: Rams traded this first-round pick to move down and acquire second- and third-round picks from Atlanta.

2020: Rams traded this first-round pick for Jalen Ramsey.

2021: Rams traded this first-round pick for Jalen Ramsey.

2022: Rams traded this first-round pick for Matthew Stafford.

2023: Rams traded this first-round pick for Matthew Stafford.

So the Rams can draft in the first round again in 2024. Maybe.