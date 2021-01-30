Report: Matthew Stafford headed to the Rams for Jared Goff, picks

Getty Images

Two former No. 1 overall choices are changing places.

In the first blockbuster deal of 2021, Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff are switching teams. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Detroit is dealing Stafford to the Rams in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and Goff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports it’s a third-round choice in 2021, a first-round choice in 2022 and a first-round choice in 2023.

The trade will not become official until the start of the league year March 17.

News of the trade comes only a few hours after Dan Campbell said trade talks were “hot and heavy” with all signs pointing to a deal getting completed before the Super Bowl.

The Lions and Stafford mutually agreed to a trade of the quarterback, and it didn’t take long after the end of the season to get it done. Stafford, who turns 33 next month, was the No. 1 overall choice in 2009. He has passed for 45,109 yards and 282 touchdowns and is 74-90-1 in his 12-year career.

The Rams refused to give Goff a vote of confidence after the loss to the Packers in the playoffs. It had become obvious the Rams no longer wanted to be on the hook for Goff’s contract, which carries more than $43 million in fully guaranteed payments in 2021 and 2022.

Goff, 26, was the No. 1 overall choice in 2016. He has passed for 18,171 yards and 107 touchdowns, has a 42-27 record in the regular season and has started a Super Bowl.