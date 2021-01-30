Report: Matthew Stafford headed to the Rams for Jared Goff, picks

Posted by Charean Williams on January 30, 2021, 10:13 PM EST
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions
Two former No. 1 overall choices are changing places.

In the first blockbuster deal of 2021, Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff are switching teams. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Detroit is dealing Stafford to the Rams in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and Goff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports it’s a third-round choice in 2021, a first-round choice in 2022 and a first-round choice in 2023.

The trade will not become official until the start of the league year March 17.

News of the trade comes only a few hours after Dan Campbell said trade talks were “hot and heavy” with all signs pointing to a deal getting completed before the Super Bowl.

The Lions and Stafford mutually agreed to a trade of the quarterback, and it didn’t take long after the end of the season to get it done. Stafford, who turns 33 next month, was the No. 1 overall choice in 2009. He has passed for 45,109 yards and 282 touchdowns and is 74-90-1 in his 12-year career.

The Rams refused to give Goff a vote of confidence after the loss to the Packers in the playoffs. It had become obvious the Rams no longer wanted to be on the hook for Goff’s contract, which carries more than $43 million in fully guaranteed payments in 2021 and 2022.

Goff, 26, was the No. 1 overall choice in 2016. He has passed for 18,171 yards and 107 touchdowns, has a 42-27 record in the regular season and has started a Super Bowl.

71 responses to “Report: Matthew Stafford headed to the Rams for Jared Goff, picks

  1. Rams 2021 Super Bowl champs…Stafford is gonna retire.

    Crazy he and Suh were almost teammates again.

  4. As a Panthers Fan honestly I’m just glad we didn’t trade for either of them. Bridgewater has sucked in the 4th quarter, but neither of those guys looks like a long term Franchise QB
    Lets bring Deshaund back to the Carolinas with all our weapons.

  5. Essentially it’s a first and third for Stafford. The Rams paid an additional 1st for Detroit to take Goff.

  9. Stafford must’ve really wanted to go to LA. I feel like the Lions could’ve gotten more from someone else.

  10. Good move for the Rams. Price may be steep but if he gets them over the hump…what’s the price for a ring or two? It became evident over the last year Goff was never going to get them there. And I feel like this makes them real contenders. Worry about the picks later. Half of all first round fees don’t pan out anyway, and be model is picking up good players 2nd and beyond. Time to think differently. Rams aren’t my team (they are my son’s) but I say….go Rams.

  11. I guess Jeff Fisher was right all along about Jared Goff not being an NFL ready quarterback

  13. When did the Lions hire Bill O’Brien? Congrats Rams fans. My condolences Lions fans.

  18. supercharger says:
    January 30, 2021 at 10:18 pm

    So Two 1sts, a 3rd and Goff for Stafford? No way that can’t be right. Wowzers.

    ———————–

    It’s not just Stafford that commanded the trade compensation, it’s also shedding Goff’s salary that factored in

  19. Great, we traded a QB who can do the job for one that can’t and is getting paid high end with guaranteed money. This deal sucks.

  20. So Campbell was telling the truth when he said they’re looking at a 2 year build plan. Goff leads them to suck worse than Texans while they draft their real QB and in 2 years they can dump Goff and have a real QB in place.
    Genius??
    /sob

  24. He throws more picks than Goff. The Rams are bad at this. They won’t pick for 4 years. Stupid.

  26. The Rams way overpaid for Matthew Stafford. He has zero career playoff wins and two-first rounders is a lot. Also, why would the Lions want Goff?

  28. Stafford won’t be able to finish the season and the Rams give us a top10 pick. You heard it here first.

  29. That can’t right. I like Stafford morr than most, but 2 1sts a third and Qb that just went to a superbowl?? For a guy who went to the playoffs, what? Twice? Either LA hired Howie Roseman or something fishy is going on.

  30. Detroit probably thought it was a typo at first glance. Smashed that immediately. Those picks could end up being high. Not sure how good of a fit this is for Stafford. He has to be better than goof.

  31. What on earth were the Rams thinking? This one of the most lopsided trades since the Hershel Walker fiasco.

  32. @wttoolman
    No genius… STAFFORD for 2 firsts and a third.
    The Rams had to PAY Detroit to take Goff.

  34. The Rams don’t have a 2021 first round pick and now they don’t have a 2022 and a 2023 first round pick. The last time the Rams picked in the first round was 2016! That pick? You guessed it: Jared Goff.

  39. This Lions fan likes it.

    Salary wise, it’s almost a push over the next two years. Goff may not be a stud QB, but he’s not Nathan Peterman either. He’s a solid starter.

    I wanted a first and a third for Stafford. We got that, PLUS another first, PLUS a fill-in at the QB spot.

    This is like trading a poor 9 in for a rich 6 that comes with a house, two cars, and a boat.

  40. Stanford is a good QB, but two Firsts and a Third along with Goff seems a bit lopsided in favor of the Lions.

  41. Yikes. People can NOT read.
    Were there really 3 or 4 of you who did not understand that the RAMS were the ones giving compensation and picks TO Detroit? Not the other way around????

  42. Where do the Rams keep getting first round picks to deal with? Didn’t they give up first round picks for Ramsey and others? Wow!!!

  45. I get the deal for the lions. Keep in mind the Rams are taking a 50 mill hit with the signing bonus so he isn’t that much more expensive than Stafford. Caretaker QB for the QB they draft this year.

    They would’ve needed a mentor for the rookie QB anyway. My guess is that’s the extra 1st the Rams sent to the lions.

    I think the last 1st the rams used was Goff, 5 years ago and it looks like it’ll be another 3 years before they might use one again. 8 years w/o a 1st pick is crazy.

    The Rams are still screwed cap wise though. Goff’s signing bonus counts in it’s entirety this year.

  46. I don’t understand. Maybe I’m dumb. I think Goff is just as good, if not better than Stafford, and much younger. Why would the Rams give away all those picks? Regardless of what I think, next season and beyond will be extra exciting and interesting to see how these two franchises do, going forward. The Rams better have an awesome scouting staff because they’ll have to find good players later in the draft. It can be done, but it will be interesting to watch. No risk it, no biscuit. Lol. I was just saying how Bruce Arians was going to start a new trend. Actually, I love this. I can’t wait for next season, already!

  47. If Stafford stays healthy he’s gonna put up insane numbers this season. The Rams are getting better instantly, the Lions not so much but with that haul of draft picks they can build some sustainable success in the next 2-3 years.

  49. So Snead resigned his QB to a contract that he had to give up two firsts and a third and swap a QB for one that has not accomplished as much while still having a job? I love this guy in our same division

  52. wow so the Rams are giving up extra first round picks in order for a team to take their QB off their hands? Lions will still draft a QB at number seven. book it.

  53. What the hell will the Rams have left in terms of draft capital and cap space???

    They’ll be taking over Stafford’s cap hits and salary, and now will be minus their 2022 and 2023 draft picks. This looks like a ” we’re going to take a chance to win now at all costs and we know the cupboard will be bare later” kind of a deal.

    I hope I’m wrong.

  55. Who would’ve thunk Tampa boy Matt Stafford would leave the NFCN and make it to California before Aaron Rodgers?

    Rodgers beaten again by Tampa. This one probably hurs more than the loss to Brady.

  57. One first for Stafford, one first to get rid of the contract. Ouch. Stafford is very good, though. With McVay calling plays for him, could be pretty nice, but that’s a lot of picks that are gone from the future years of the team. If Goff gets better, his contract stops being so guaranteed, he could be an asset rather than a liability for detroit. That could look pretty good for them.

  60. Rams sure looked competitive this year so I’m not sure why they won’t continue with Stafford. I don’t mind trading first rounders for proven franchise players. Jalen Ramsey has worked out great. I believe Stafford will as well.

  61. For those who say why does Detroit want Goff, they don’t. They want the draft picks and had to take Goff to get the draft picks.

    For those who think Detroit will move Goff for draft picks, you don’t get it. You have to give draft picks for someone to take on Goff’s contract.

  62. If Stafford is going for all of that, the price for Watson must be five first round picks, minimum.

  63. Wow, the Lions win this trade all day long. They get a starting QB back, plus two first round pics. About time they won something. 😜

  64. Am I looking at this wrong? Rams with Stafford would win more game meaning their first round pick will likely be closer to the end of the first round than the beginning. The Lions should have gotten higher first round picks and should have gotten at least a first this year. Goff will suck thus Detroit should be picking near the top of the first round next year. Maybe there is a QB out of college next year they really want. I doubt this trade will increase season ticket sales for the Lions. One question I have is Isn’t the new Lion GM from the Rams? Was there some funny trading business between this new GM and his old team? Did he even listen to other offers?

  65. Geez did Goff sleep with McVay’s girlfriend or something? They were sure desperate to get rid of him

  66. Great move by the Lions, other than having to eat Goff’s contract. Unfortunately the draft capital won’t be available for a year or so.

  67. Win it all next year Rams or everyone is fired. The only deals worse were the Hershal Walker trade and the Ditka/Ricky Williams trade.

  68. If Stafford was 28 I’d be like ok. But dude is 33. That’s alot of team future to put in for an old dude

  69. Imagine that the Bucs got Tom Brady for a $25 million base salary. He was a free agent so didn’t have to give up any draft picks. What a deal!

    Belichick really blew it giving Brady a one-year, no franchise tag deal.

  70. Bad deal for both teams….the Lions take that bad contract on and the Rams now don’t have first round picks for the next THREE years!!!! My guess now is the lions save drafting a quarterback for next year

  71. rudywasoffsides says:
    January 30, 2021 at 10:34 pm
    Just got off the phone with the Rams GM….they’re buying my 2002 GMC for $150k
    —————————————-
    …and they’re throwing in a 2024 1st round pic.

