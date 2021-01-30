Report: Texans are hiring Robert Prince as receivers coach

Getty Images

The Texans quickly are filling their staff, only a few days after naming David Culley as their head coach.

The latest hire is veteran receivers coach Robert Prince, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Prince has spent the past seven seasons with the Lions.

He has 13 years of NFL experience and another 17 in the college ranks.

Prince also has spent time with the Jaguars, Falcons and Seahawks.

Prince had Calvin Johnson, Kenny Golladay and Golden Tate among his wideouts during his time with the Lions.