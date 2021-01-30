T.J. Yates becomes a passing game specialist with the Falcons

Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback T.J. Yates will continue his coaching career with the Falcons.

Atlanta has announced the Yates, who worked as assistant quarterbacks coach with the Texans in 2020, will join Arthur Smith’s staff as a passing game specialist.

Yates led the Texans to the first playoff win in franchise history. He played for Houston in 2011 through 2013, 2015, and 2017. In 2014, Yates played for the Falcons. He spent 2016 in Miami.

He had 10 career starts during his time in the NFL.

Yates’ departure from Houston opens the door for a new assistant quarterbacks coach. Some believe that Josh McCown will land in that role.

Dave Ragone will be the Falcons’ offensive coordinator, and Charles London will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach.