Giants sign Jonotthan Harrison

Getty Images

Every team signs players to futures contracts around this time of year and most of them offer the league minimum should the player navigate their way to a spot on next season’s 53-man roster.

The deal that center Jonotthan Harrison signed with the Giants on Sunday is for a bit more than the minimum, however. Multiple reports peg the deal as being worth up to $2 million.

Harrison spent the 2020 season on the Bills practice squad. He started 19 games for the Jets over the previous three seasons and opened his career by making 23 starts in three seasons with the Colts.

Nick Gates started at center for the Giants in 2020. The Giants have three other starting offensive linemen under contract and right tackle Cameron Fleming is on track for free agency.