Jamal Adams ready to “run through a brick wall” for Pete Carroll

Posted by Charean Williams on January 31, 2021, 5:59 PM EST
Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

Jamal Adams made second-team All-Pro, earned a Pro Bowl nod and set an NFL single-season record for most sacks by a defensive back in his first season in Seattle. Adams did all of that with injuries that would take two hands to count.

Earlier this month, he had two surgeries at the same time.

Besides injuries to his left shoulder and two fingers, which were surgically repaired, he injured his right shoulder, his groin and an elbow during the season. He played in the postseason game with a harness to protect the torn labrum in his left shoulder and finished with four tackles and three pass breakups in the loss to the Rams.

I was crushed,” Adams told The Bill Simmons Podcast, via NFL.com. “I knew I would not perform like me in the playoffs. That’s why I was brought here. So it hurt, man. It really did hurt.”

Adams had a good season but not good enough in his mind. He vows that 2021 is “going to be my best season.”

The Seahawks surely will look to get Adams signed to a long-term deal considering the price they paid to obtain him from the Jets. Adams believes the best is yet to come for both him and the Seahawks.

“I’ll never forget, [Pete Carroll] brought me over there when I first got there and he said, ‘What do you want to prove? What do you want to get out of this trade? What are you setting yourself up for?’ I just remember telling him, ‘I just want to be the greatest to do. I just want to get all this, get all that, and win a Super Bowl,'” Adams said. “But he stopped me and he was like, ‘Hey, you don’t have to do anything special but just be you. You don’t have to change anything. I want you to come here and be Jamal Adams, be the best version of Jamal Adams. Whatever you want to do, on and off the field, for your future, whatever — do it to the best of your ability and just be a true pro at it.’

“When he sat me down and told me that, it just really opened my eyes and took a burden off my back because I always was like, “I’m going to put it on my shoulders. I’m going to put it on my shoulders. I’m strong. I’m strong.’ Nah, it’s not about that. When he told me that, I knew from that connection, that day, it was going to be special. To this day, that’s my guy, man. I’ll run through a brick wall for him.”

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Jamal Adams ready to “run through a brick wall” for Pete Carroll

  1. You gotta like it when you see a guy who’s been part of a horrible culture, come in and see what a good culture is like and totally embrace it. I suspect he will become a very active and emotional leader for the Seahawks. Some of that will be good and some of it will be bad. But it will all be honest and from the heart. You gotta like that too.

  2. We’ll see when Seattle takes up his 5th year option how committed Adams is.
    My guess is he’ll want to be the highest paid player before that.

  4. Remember, he wasn’t happy with his contract. He’ll undoubtedly want a new one this off-season and if they don’t give it to him let’s see if he still feels that way. After all, he’s only going to make $9.86M next year.

  5. I remember when he was going to make the hall of Fsme by intercepting josh Allen. Has he intercepted anyone yet?

  6. Pete’s more of the passing kind of guy Jamal… First and goal Pete better pass it wahahahaha

  8. donnymacjack says:
    January 31, 2021 at 6:09 pm
    You gotta like it when you see a guy who’s been part of a horrible culture, come in and see what a good culture is like and totally embrace it. I suspect he will become a very active and emotional leader for the Seahawks. Some of that will be good and some of it will be bad. But it will all be honest and from the heart. You gotta like that too.
    ————–

    Don’t get it twisted…Jamal is a me first guy. If he doesn’t get his money or if the Hawks aren’t winning he’s going to be a huge pain.

  9. Jamal will wear out his welcome, as he did with the Jets. By the time he left there he was ready to run thru a wall to get away from his teammates, whom were tired of his mouth.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.