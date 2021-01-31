Jamal Adams ready to “run through a brick wall” for Pete Carroll

Getty Images

Jamal Adams made second-team All-Pro, earned a Pro Bowl nod and set an NFL single-season record for most sacks by a defensive back in his first season in Seattle. Adams did all of that with injuries that would take two hands to count.

Earlier this month, he had two surgeries at the same time.

Besides injuries to his left shoulder and two fingers, which were surgically repaired, he injured his right shoulder, his groin and an elbow during the season. He played in the postseason game with a harness to protect the torn labrum in his left shoulder and finished with four tackles and three pass breakups in the loss to the Rams.

“I was crushed,” Adams told The Bill Simmons Podcast, via NFL.com. “I knew I would not perform like me in the playoffs. That’s why I was brought here. So it hurt, man. It really did hurt.”

Adams had a good season but not good enough in his mind. He vows that 2021 is “going to be my best season.”

The Seahawks surely will look to get Adams signed to a long-term deal considering the price they paid to obtain him from the Jets. Adams believes the best is yet to come for both him and the Seahawks.

“I’ll never forget, [Pete Carroll] brought me over there when I first got there and he said, ‘What do you want to prove? What do you want to get out of this trade? What are you setting yourself up for?’ I just remember telling him, ‘I just want to be the greatest to do. I just want to get all this, get all that, and win a Super Bowl,'” Adams said. “But he stopped me and he was like, ‘Hey, you don’t have to do anything special but just be you. You don’t have to change anything. I want you to come here and be Jamal Adams, be the best version of Jamal Adams. Whatever you want to do, on and off the field, for your future, whatever — do it to the best of your ability and just be a true pro at it.’

“When he sat me down and told me that, it just really opened my eyes and took a burden off my back because I always was like, “I’m going to put it on my shoulders. I’m going to put it on my shoulders. I’m strong. I’m strong.’ Nah, it’s not about that. When he told me that, I knew from that connection, that day, it was going to be special. To this day, that’s my guy, man. I’ll run through a brick wall for him.”