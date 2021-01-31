Jared Goff: I’m excited to be on a team that wants me and appreciates me

The Rams traded up to the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft to select Jared Goff. Three years later, they signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million contract extension. Two years after that, they were desperate to get rid of him.

Goff didn’t appreciate that desperation, and he’s glad that he’s now on the Lions, who have assured him they see him as their starting quarterback.

“I’m just excited to be somewhere that I know wants me and appreciates me,” Goff told Mike Silver of NFL Media.

The Rams wanted Goff badly when they traded up for him, and they wanted him to be their franchise quarterback for years to come when they re-signed him. But they changed their minds quickly and were desperate to trade him.

Fortunately for the Rams, and for Goff, new Lions General Manager Brad Holmes was with the Rams throughout Goff’s career and will give him another opportunity to prove himself.

  2. We’ll see how long they want you once they get a look at that slow wind-up and delivery on a regular basis. Particularly behind a not so much great line. But hey, you got guaranteed money for when you are inevitably broken in half by Khalil Mack.

  3. McVay took Goff as far as he could. I still think it is a crazy over pay. Stafford is better yes, but the difference is not worth the draft they gave up. Stafford will be another Cousins, but maybe better with McVay. Still I don’t see much the improvement being worth what they gave up. Rams will be a postseason team but I doubt they ever win their conference. Detroit now can build their team with Goff as the QB, if he does not do great then the next signal caller will be there with a better team around him. Goff is only 26 so I don’t think they have to take a QB. It was so obviously McVay was done with Goff. McVay did a lot for Goff, and I think he will do a lot with Staff. Goff is probably an average QB getting paid like an elite QB (what starters at that age are not?). However, that performance against Seattle with a repaired thumb in crap weather was as gusty as they come.

  4. I was a little worried about him when he didn’t know the sun rose in the east on Hard Knocks his rookie year. Didn’t say much for Cal’s academic standards honestly

  6. Both QB’s, I believe were legit overall #1 picks. Goff has won more games since 2017 than any QB except Brady, including a super bowl appearance. Matt Stafford is a great QB with a golden arm, who has been on a really bad team his entire career. I think Stafford and McVay will be very successful, just as Goff and McVay have been. I don’t expect Goff to single handedly resurrect the Lions, any more than Stafford was unable to do. But the Rams have a great defense, and the Lions are cleaning house. I think this move could be good for both careers. Apparently Goff did something to piss off McVay, and I think the Stafford family wanted to move out of the State of Michigan. Both players should show up in the best shape of their careers, and be ready to prove to their new team that they made the right choice. I don’t think either guy is looking back with animosity. I think they’re both smart guys looking forward.

