Jared Goff: I’m excited to be on a team that wants me and appreciates me

Getty Images

The Rams traded up to the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft to select Jared Goff. Three years later, they signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million contract extension. Two years after that, they were desperate to get rid of him.

Goff didn’t appreciate that desperation, and he’s glad that he’s now on the Lions, who have assured him they see him as their starting quarterback.

“I’m just excited to be somewhere that I know wants me and appreciates me,” Goff told Mike Silver of NFL Media.

The Rams wanted Goff badly when they traded up for him, and they wanted him to be their franchise quarterback for years to come when they re-signed him. But they changed their minds quickly and were desperate to trade him.

Fortunately for the Rams, and for Goff, new Lions General Manager Brad Holmes was with the Rams throughout Goff’s career and will give him another opportunity to prove himself.