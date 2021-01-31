Ravens sign Jordan Richards for 2021 season

Getty Images

The Ravens are holding onto veteran safety and special teamer Jordan Richards.

The team announced that they have signed Richards to a one-year deal for the 2021 season. Field Yates of ESPN reports that Richards will have a $1.015 million salary with $125,000 in guaranteed money.

Richards’ deal qualifies for the veteran salary benefit, so his cap charge will only be $875,000.

Richards signed with the Ravens in October 2019 and has played in 25 regular season games for the team. Almost all of his playing time has come on special teams and he has been credited with nine tackles and a fumble recovery.