Report: Contract extension not part of deal for Matthew Stafford

Posted by Josh Alper on January 31, 2021, 9:22 AM EST
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

The Lions and Rams have reportedly agreed to a trade that will send quarterback Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff, two first-round picks, and a third-round pick.

No deal can become official until March and it does not appear that there will be a change to Stafford’s contract once the deal does go through.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Stafford is not expected to sign a contract extension or get a raise from the Rams as part of the deal. Stafford is currently signed through the 2022 season with base salaries of $9.5 million and $12.5 million. He also has $10.5 million in roster and workout bonuses each season.

Given the price they paid to get Stafford, it’s reasonable to think the Rams see him as more than a two-year solution at quarterback so an extension could be in the cards at some point down the road.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Report: Contract extension not part of deal for Matthew Stafford

  1. McVay just strapped his reputation and probably his job to a 33 year old QB with lingering injuries.

  2. Dare I say win-win? NFC is so soft compared to the AFC right now and so many teams need rebuilds. Why not strike while the iron is hot with Stafford.

    Detroit needs a lot more than QB, they’ve had one for years. They need to flush that organization and take 3-4 years easily.

  4. Stafford, you are lucky to get out of Detroit at this stage of your career so you can get to play with a decent team with above average playoff chances. Be smart and play out your contract instead of haranguing for one NOW

  5. doesn’t become official until the start of the new league year in March …so Stafford goes into March a Lion and comes out a Lamb

  6. Detroit got 2 first round picks and third rounder. That is some gold right there. Stafford wasn’t going to ever get them anywhere with that roster. They can now start to build a roster that can compete. This is a decent move for the Lions.

    The Rams are giving Stafford 2 years to take them to the promised land or he will be gone from there as well.

    2 first round picks and a third. The Rams better get a Lombardi in the next 2 years or more than just one person is getting fired.

  9. I like this deal for both parties.

    Stafford is good, inexpensive for a starting QB and a very experienced veteran, especially when keeping things focused on trying to win with a bad team around him. And the Rams offload a contract they couldn’t really afford if they need to rebuild. Those draft picks give them some options and Stafford gives them time to find and develop his replacement,

    At $25M (guaranteed) for each of the next 2 years Goff is not unreasonably priced if he can be “salvaged” (yet to be seen). And Detroit isn’t going anywhere for a while anyway. Draft a kid or 2 at QB, build in the other areas and see how it shakes out.

    I think it is pretty obvious something went seriously wrong between Goff and McVey as to what, when and whom is to blame we will never really know,

  10. supercharger…what lingering injuries? He just played 16 games. He has missed just 8 games (all in 2019) since his 2009 rookie season.

  11. Wolford seems to be a decent backup once Stafford gets hurt…it’s in his contract that he gets hurt at least 10 quarters a year

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.