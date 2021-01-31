Report: Contract extension not part of deal for Matthew Stafford

Getty Images

The Lions and Rams have reportedly agreed to a trade that will send quarterback Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff, two first-round picks, and a third-round pick.

No deal can become official until March and it does not appear that there will be a change to Stafford’s contract once the deal does go through.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Stafford is not expected to sign a contract extension or get a raise from the Rams as part of the deal. Stafford is currently signed through the 2022 season with base salaries of $9.5 million and $12.5 million. He also has $10.5 million in roster and workout bonuses each season.

Given the price they paid to get Stafford, it’s reasonable to think the Rams see him as more than a two-year solution at quarterback so an extension could be in the cards at some point down the road.