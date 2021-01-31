Report: Jack Easterby is “very much involved” in the Texans’ football operations

USA TODAY Sports

Texans executive V.P. of football operations Jack Easterby continues to bend reality in his favor.

Easterby, objectively unfit and unqualified for the position he holds in an industry with more highly fit and qualified people than jobs, has tried to assume a low profile in the wake of multiple reports from SI.com that paint him in an unfavorable light. He hasn’t kept a low enough profile.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com reports that “football people tell me that Easterby is still making calls to agents on behalf of the team and is very much involved in football side. . . . It’s still a problem.”

Easterby has become the personification of the dysfunction in the Texans organization, and for good reason. He persuaded owner Cal McNair to disregard the work of the internal search committee in hiring G.M. Nick Caserio. Then, the Texans made a head-scratching hire of a head coach who had never been a coordinator and who had never been even mentioned as a potential head coaching candidate.

The Texans have managed to avoid explaining how the process landed on Culley, and Easterby has avoided all media since the spotlight landed on him. That spotlight won’t be going anywhere — especially if Easterby continues to have his fingerprints on day-to-day football operations.

And he will. Caserio will let him. Culley will let him. McNair will let him.

Then, if/when things go haywire, Caserio and/or Culley will be fired — and Easterby will remain in place.