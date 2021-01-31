Report: Jack Easterby is “very much involved” in the Texans’ football operations

January 31, 2021
Texans executive V.P. of football operations Jack Easterby continues to bend reality in his favor.

Easterby, objectively unfit and unqualified for the position he holds in an industry with more highly fit and qualified people than jobs, has tried to assume a low profile in the wake of multiple reports from SI.com that paint him in an unfavorable light. He hasn’t kept a low enough profile.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com reports that “football people tell me that Easterby is still making calls to agents on behalf of the team and is very much involved in football side. . . . It’s still a problem.”

Easterby has become the personification of the dysfunction in the Texans organization, and for good reason. He persuaded owner Cal McNair to disregard the work of the internal search committee in hiring G.M. Nick Caserio. Then, the Texans made a head-scratching hire of a head coach who had never been a coordinator and who had never been even mentioned as a potential head coaching candidate.

The Texans have managed to avoid explaining how the process landed on Culley, and Easterby has avoided all media since the spotlight landed on him. That spotlight won’t be going anywhere — especially if Easterby continues to have his fingerprints on day-to-day football operations.

And he will. Caserio will let him. Culley will let him. McNair will let him.

Then, if/when things go haywire, Caserio and/or Culley will be fired — and Easterby will remain in place.

  1. This organization keeps making dumb football decisions after dumb football decisions. This unqualified person should not be making important personnel and football ops judgements. Thats without looking at his religious bias. Feel bad for Texans fans, its going to get worse before it gets better.

  2. I believe the “Peter principle “ to paraphrase says that a person will rise to the level of their incompetence. I congratulate the Texans, Cal McNair, and Jack E Boy for proving the axiom on an organizational level. Bravo. I believe another axiom is a fool and his money are soon parted. I can only presume cal McNair is paying Jack E Boy a tidy sum for this incompetence. Rarely has a captain been so rewarded for driving his ship on to the rocks. Yowser. Do the other teams in the division send gift baskets and flowers every day? Or every other day? Cause it’s a parade for every other team in the division. Liquify top top talent or make it want to leave (Hopkins, Watson, soon Watt I presume) and then acquire other teams mistakes (David Johnson). Trade Watson for Sam Darnild straight up and this bleep show should just about be ready for the clowns to come in. Sorry Texans fans you deserve better. Any fan base does.

  4. From the first mention of his name, I’ve always wondered what was the fuss about Easterby. Now, I am really starting to get it — what a character!

    This whole thing is so… Texas. I’d love to pitch this for a series! A charming spiritual imposter overtakes an NFL corporation and, while the emerging new world fixates on athletes, dollars, and social justice, a Christian billionaire falls into his influence while praying for the answers to his football problems.

  6. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com reports that “football people tell me that Easterby is still making calls to agents on behalf of the team and is very much involved in football side. . . . It’s still a problem.”
    ——————

    STRAIGHT UP JEALOUSY.

    If they were truly “football people”, they would keep silent and NOT SAY A SINGLE WORD. Seriously, if they thought Easterby was football incompetent, that’s a GUARANTEED win every year and someone they could take advantage all day.

    So the only logical conclusion why they’d complain to the media is JEALOUSY.

  8. I get the issues with the GM and coach hiring process. Nothing can be done about both. They signed contracts.

    How about the view that a GM was just hired and the previous GM/HC left things in shambles (lack of draft picks and salary cap issues). Caserio is going to need help with his plan. FA is in several weeks. Texans are going to need FA to help fill out the roster. Calling agents is calling agents. He is not handing out contracts over the phone and is probably calling people Caserio’s team requested.

  9. Didn’t this guy get his start in football from the genius Bill Belichick? Outside of accidentally bumping into Brady, BB has more skeletons than trophies.

