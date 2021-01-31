Report: Rams made a run at Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

The Rams ended up with one quarterback from the NFC North. They first tried to get another one.

Sam Farmer of the L.A. Times reports that the Rams made a run at Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Per Farmer, the Packers were “adamant” that they weren’t trading Rodgers. Farmer didn’t specify the offer made by the Rams for Rodgers — if it even got to that point.

The Packers have made it publicly clear that they don’t want to trade Rodgers. Rodgers, after gratuitously suggesting last week that his future with the Packers is uncertain, tried to put most of the toothpaste back in the tube a couple of days later.

Although it’s clear that the Packers want Rodgers for 2021 and that Rodgers wants to stay, Rodgers also wants clarity regarding his status, in the form of a contractual commitment that clearly binds player and team together for two or three years, if not longer.

Whether Rodgers gets that commitment and the ensuing clarity is, as Rodgers would call it, a beautiful mystery.