The Stafford-Goff trade adds plenty of intrigue to the 2021 season

Posted by Mike Florio on January 31, 2021, 7:36 PM EST
It’s not Ken Stabler for Dan Pastorini. Still, the trade that, if consummated, will send Matthew Stafford to the Rams and Jared Goff to the Lions will add plenty of intrigue to the coming football season.

Let’s start with Stafford. Through 12 seasons in Detroit, he’s made it to the playoffs three times, and he’s never won a playoff game. Is it him, it is the players around him, is it the coaching?

Stafford had Calvin Johnson, one of the best receivers of the generation. Stafford had four seasons with Jim Caldwell, who made it to a Super Bowl with Peyton Manning.

Was it Stafford, was it the players around him, was it the coaching?

Stafford has seemed at times to be unable or unwilling to embrace the leadership realities of the job. Is it him? Could he have done something differently? And if he was so bothered by the inability of the team to put a winner around him, why did he stay for so long?

Part of the answer will come as Stafford steps onto a roster where he will be embraced as an upgrade over Goff. If the Rams continue to compete for playoff berths and to win playoff games (Goff won three in the last three seasons, to go with Stafford’s goose egg in a dozen), it will be fair to conclude that Stafford was trapped in a spot where the mess around him kept him from thriving.

The other part of the answer will come from Goff. How will he do with the Lions? From Goff’s perspective, per a source with knowledge of the situation, he’s “ecstatic” to get a fresh start and to escape an environment that had become “toxic” in L.A. It’s believed by many that the league has adjusted to the Sean McVay offense, and that McVay needed to blame that development on someone other than himself. If that sounds familiar, it should; many believe that McVay’s mentor, Raiders coach Jon Gruden, has behaved the same way for years with his quarterbacks.

And so the performances of the two quarterbacks and their teams, taken together, will shed plenty of light on whether the decline in L.A. resulted from McVay or from Goff — and whether the dysfunction in Detroit lands on the shoulders of Stafford or those around him.

Meanwhile, the Rams and the Lions will play in 2021. Both quarterbacks will have ample motivation in that game to prove that it wasn’t him, but them.

5 responses to “The Stafford-Goff trade adds plenty of intrigue to the 2021 season

  2. The biggest weakness of the Lions over the last few decades has clearly been at the GM position. The second biggest weakness has been at he HC position, and the 3rd and 4th biggest weakness was a tie between the OC/DC positions. But that all ties back into the top at the GM role. We need a culture change and a new football philosophy. Then the winning shall commence.

  3. 12 years is a long time to establish a body of work…and Stafford is high if he thinks NE and BB had any interest. I think Detroit wins this trade if they leverage these picks into the future.

  4. Players win games folks.

    Not GM’s or coaches.

    Stafford and Goff have both had the weapons over the years and no SB wins.

  5. The answer for the Rams is Les Snead. Once thought a young wunderkind GM when the Rams were still in St. Louis, he’s totally fudged the Rams roster ever-since. He’s blown 4 first-round picks and I believe 2 second-rounders on the round trip on Goff, not to mention the bloated contract he negotiated. Then there’s the Cooks and Peters deals – both fiascos – and Gurley too, although I blame him less for that as it was injury-related. The Rams have little to show for their drafts the past several years, and are in bad shape to improve their roster this year, given their salary cap and poor draft capital.

    Bob Quinn was a disaster for Detroit, overpaying ex-Patriot free agents in the hope of somehow re-creating Belichick’s winning culture in Motown. Things look bleak for the Lions the next couple years with Goff at QB and nobody to throw to. The Lions offensive line isn’t fabulous either, which will make life difficult for Goff too.

