Antonio Brown gets $750,000 if the Bucs win the Super Bowl

Getty Images

Of all the incentives baked into receiver Antonio Brown‘s one-year deal with the Buccaneers, the biggest potential payment is tied to 35-percent playing time and a Super Bowl win.

Brown, a source confirms, has checked the first box. If the Bucs win the Super Bowl, the second box will be checked. And Brown will get $750,000.

That would match his entire base salary for his first season in Tampa Bay.

Brown, who has a knee injury, was listed as doubtful on a Friday injury report — an estimate of his availability if the game were played yesterday. Even if he doesn’t play in the Super Bowl, he gets $750,000 with a win.

In addition to his $750,000 base salary, Brown also has earned $250,000 based on playing in eight regular-season games and $250,000 for catching 45 passes. A Super Bowl win would push his earnings for 2020 from $1.25 million to $2 million.

Brown missed a $250,000 payment based on yardage (650) and another $250,000 payment based on touchdowns (six).