USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo is bringing back offensive lineman Jordan Devey, signing him to a one-year deal on Monday.

Devey just completed his eighth pro season and his first with the Bills. He spent most of the season on the practice squad, though he did play limited snaps against the Jets in Week 7.

Devey has appeared in 44 games, starting 21, since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He most recently started four games for the Raiders in 2019.