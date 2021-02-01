Brian Gutekunst: “No truth” to report the Rams made a run at Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

The 25-minute end-of-season press conference conducted by Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst contained several moments that were significant both for what he said, and for what he didn’t say.

As to the things he said, here’s one that stands out. Gutekunst said there’s “no truth” to the report that the Rams made a run at trading for quarterback Aaron Rodgers before turning their attention to Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Sam Farmer of the L.A. Times reported on Sunday that the Rams did indeed make that inquiry, with the Packers being “adamant” that Rodgers won’t be traded.

The question was posed to Gutekunst gingerly, with a preface from the reporter that he wasn’t looking for Gutekunst to comment on conversations with other teams, and with a request ultimately for an explanation of what it means to Gutekunst to “make a run” at a player. Gutekunst responded by saying simply that there’s no truth to the report.

It’s possible that the call was made by Rams coach Sean McVay to Packers coach Matt LaFleur, and that Gutekunst didn’t even know about it. It would seemingly be unusual, however, for LaFleur to not pass that information along to Gutekunst.

Regardless, a trade of Rodgers isn’t happening. So that part of his self-described uncertain future isn’t.