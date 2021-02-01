Bruce Arians: Antonio Brown looks a little bit better

USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown didn’t play in the NFC Championship Game against the Packers and didn’t practice last week with a knee injury.

Head coach Bruce Arians had better news on him but overall a mixed update on Brown, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., and Jordan Whitehead.

“Antonio looks a little bit better, Antoine looks a little bit better. Antonio is getting close,” Arians said Monday, via Scott Smith of the team website. “Jordan, it’s way too early to tell still.”

Brown and Winfield (ankle) were both listed as questionable on the bye week injury report — which estimates the players’ availability if the Super Bowl had been played on Jan. 31. Whitehead (shoulder/knee) would have been doubtful.

The Buccaneers won’t put out another injury report until after Wednesday’s practice.