Bruce Arians “very, very pissed” Byron Leftwich didn’t get head coaching interviews

Getty Images

Plenty of attention has been paid to Chiefs offensive coodinator Eric Bieniemy failing to land a head coaching job despite numerous interviews with teams looking to fill openings over the last few years.

Less attention has been paid to Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich’s head coaching prospects, but Bucs head coach Bruce Arians shed some light on them Monday. Arians was asked a question about the diversity of his staff during a video conference with reporters and said they are “the best coaches I know” before pushing Leftwich for a head coaching shot.

“I was very, very pissed that Byron didn’t at least get an interview this year,” Arians said. “For the job that he’s done . . . I think I get way too much credit and so does Tom Brady for the job that Byron has done. Hopefully next year people will see that he took Jameis Winston and broke every single record here, scoring and passing, and now Tom has broken both. He’s done a fantastic job, he’s everything supposedly what people are looking for, although this year was kind of a defensive cycle.”

A win on Sunday and further success in 2021 would likely help boost Leftwich’s profile to the point where he joins Bieniemy on interview lists around the league.