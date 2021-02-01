Bucs cornerbacks better prepared for Chiefs speed after first matchup

Getty Images

When the Buccaneers played the Chiefs back in November, Tyreek Hill torched Tampa Bay’s secondary for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

He had 203 of those yards and a pair of TDs in the first quarter alone, scoring on 75-yard and 44-yard passes.

In all, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was 37-of-49 passing for 462 yards and three touchdowns.

Buccaneers cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross said on Monday that Tampa Bay’s defense should be much better prepared for the Chiefs this time around.

“They realize now that they can’t do some of the things they did in the last game,” Ross said. “I think it was maybe — I don’t want to say lackadaisical or disrespecting their speed, but sometimes you don’t know how fast a man is until you actually run with that man, and then you find out some things about yourself and him as well.

“The approach will be totally different this time around. I think they’ll be better prepared. Should be a good ball game for them.”

Hill didn’t reach 100 yards in a game in the regular season after the Chiefs beat the Buccaneers in Week 12. But he’s been a major part of Kansas City’s offense in the postseason, catching eight passes for 110 yards against Cleveland and nine passes for 172 yards against Buffalo.