Byron Leftwich loved Scotty Miller’s tape, wanted him to run a slow 40

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller was somewhat overlooked coming out of Bowling Green in the 2019 NFL draft, but one person who didn’t overlook him was Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

Leftwich said today that he loved Miller so much when watching Bowling Green tape that he feared a good showing at his Pro Day might catapult his draft stock, which Leftwich didn’t want to see.

“I remember watching the tape of Scotty and I loved it. I loved the tape. I remember being at his Pro Day and hoping he would run slow. I knew if he runs as fast as I thought he would that would open the eyes of a lot of people,” Leftwich said.

Miller ran a sub-4.4 40-yard dash, but he was still there for the Bucs to take him in the sixth round. After Miller’s spectacular touchdown catch just before halftime of the NFC Championship Game, no one overlooks him anymore — but Leftwich said anyone who saw him at Bowling Green knew exactly what he was capable of.

“He’s a great football player. He’s been making plays like that his whole career. You put the Bowling Green tape on, that’s the type of plays you see,” Leftwich said.

That’s the type of play Leftwich hopes to see in Super Bowl LV.