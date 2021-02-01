Chris Jones wants to retire with “like six or seven rings”

Getty Images

Before training camp, Chris Jones promised to bring “five-plus rings to Kansas City.” After reaching a second consecutive Super Bowl, the Chiefs defensive lineman now wants what Tom Brady has.

First, the Chiefs have to repeat, something that hasn’t happened since Brady’s 2003-04 Patriots went back-to-back. Only seven other teams have accomplished the feat.

“Everything, man,” Jones said, via NFL Media. “This is why you play the game. I’m trying to get in the Hall of Fame one day. When I retire, I want to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. This is the reason you play the game. I want to retire with like six or seven rings.

“When you won a ring, that changes the perspective of things. It makes you feel like you’ve achieved something in the game, other than personal stats.”

The Chiefs began the season as favorites. They are ending the season as favorites. But they will have to beat the Buccaneers to do what they set out to do this season.

Jones said he believes winning a Super Bowl would prove a bigger accomplishment than usual considering the pandemic.

“It’ll make the run well worth it,” Jones said of winning this year. “Getting your nose swabbed every day, having to adjust to the type of conditions in order to play the game. I think that’s a huge step right there, as players that we had to adjust to. Actually winning the Lombardi Trophy, I mean, that would be remarkable and that would be unexplainable, especially during this time in America. If we was able to win it and pull this off, I think it’d be up on the ladder for most highest achievement.”