Colts sign J.J. Nelson, Jalen Morton to futures deals

Getty Images

The Colts announced Monday they have signed quarterback Jalen Morton and receiver J.J. Nelson to reserve/future contracts.

Morton participated in the Packers’ 2020 offseason program and training camp. Green Bay signed him as a rookie free agent after the 2020 draft.

Morton played at Prairie View A&M, where he appeared in 34 career games with 23 starts. He completed 372 of 695 passes for 5,237 yards with 42 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,579 yards and 22 touchdowns and tallied four receptions for 29 yards and one touchdown.

Nelson has played 58 career games with 16 starts. He has spent time with the Bills (2020), 49ers (2020), Raiders (2019) and Cardinals (2015-18).

Nelson has made 85 receptions for 1,475 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career. Nelson also has 12 carries for 120 yards and one touchdown.

The Cardinals drafted Nelson in the fifth round in 2015.