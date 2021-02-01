Danny Amendola: “Tom Brady is the Patriot Way”

Posted by Mike Florio on February 1, 2021
Danny Amendola is scheduled to be a free agent. He’s far more likely to sign with the Buccaneers than the Patriots.

Appearing on First Things First on FS1, Amendola made clear where he stands on the question of Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick.

“When you see ‘Patriot Way’ in the dictionary, it’s gonna have Tom Brady’s name next to it,” Amendola said. “None of those coaches threw any passes. None of those coaches caught any passes. None of those coaches made any tackles. They got guys in the right position because they watch a lot of film and spend all their time at the facility. But Tom Brady is the Patriot Way, and that’s the reason why Tom Brady’s in the Super Bowl right now and the Patriots aren’t.”

Of course, Brady likely wouldn’t be in the Super Bowl if he were still playing for the Patriots, because the Patriots simply don’t have the weapons in place that Brady could have elevated to a championship game. Heck, New England possibly wouldn’t have even made the playoffs if Brady had stayed.

But Brady knew to get out, and he knew to pick a place that had the other players who were good enough to get to the Super Bowl. And he helped get them there. And he’s heading for his 10th career Super Bowl. Ten of them.

With no indication that there won’t be an eleventh. Or a twelfth.

  1. Brady did change Tampa’s culture but the defense demolished Brees and Rodgers and that’s why they are in the SB. If Tampa wins I would not be shocked if JPP going up against Mike Remmers ends up being the SB MVP.

  2. Tom Brady is far better than Cam Newton and their other backups.
    He threw for 1,500 more yards than the entire NE offense. So yeah, give them 3 more wins and the playoffs.

  4. Sorry BB fanboys, Amendola is right. It was TB12, not BB, that won all those Super Bowls. We see how brilliant BB is now that TBs gone. Good luck with Stidham or whoever else next year. BB is playing go fish while everyone else is playing bridge.

  6. Easy to say now Danny this Super Bowl week. Where were you at the beginning of the year? Tom remembers everything.

  8. Wow. Pretty sure it was BB’s idea to pay Danny $28.5 Million bucks with $10 million guaranteed back in ’13 bus sure dump on him when you get a chance.

  9. Amendola hasn’t had many nice things to say about Belichick since he left. I agree that Brady was important but it is impressive Belichick was able to go 7-9 with a QB that only threw 8 TDs, so it will be interesting to see if he can have success with a competent QB. Finding a decent one a good price will be rough even for someone like Bill.

  10. phinfan says:
    February 1, 2021 at 4:31 pm
    Belichick is not the best coach of all time without TB12 he is 0 playoff appearances.

    Uh he was in the postseason the Browns HC.

  11. Thank you Danny..Kobe and Jordan made Phil Jackson the Zen Master..Belichick is a genius because of #12

  12. Amendola and Brady are friends. The Pats had their 1rst losing season in 20 yrs, and no real Pats fans were suprised. 1yr 7-9 reboot. Anyone thinking that Kraft and Belichick won’t have them back very quickly is delusional. I’m rooting for Brady too, but Belichick will be winning NFL gms long after Brady is done.

