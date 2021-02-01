Devin McCourty wouldn’t mind seeing Cam Newton return to Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots were reportedly not in the running for Matthew Stafford before the Lions agreed to trade the quarterback to the Rams, but they are expected to be in the market for a quarterback this offseason.

On the podcast he hosts with his brother Jason, Patriots safety Devin McCourty ran through some of the players who could be available this offseason. McCourty reeled off names like Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Carson Wentz, Jimmy Garoppolo, Dak Prescott, and Teddy Bridgewater while also making it clear that he’d support running things back with their 2020 quarterback.

“I wouldn’t mind a lot of these guys quarterbacking my team. I’ll start off by saying I wouldn’t mind seeing my guy Cam Newton come back,” McCourty said, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com. “I thought he had a tough [situation] coming in — no offseason, no anything. [He] played in a Super Bowl and won a MVP.”

Newton didn’t look like an MVP during his year in New England, but the team hasn’t closed any doors or made any final decisions about the future of the position at this point.