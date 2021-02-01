Falcons hire Chandler Henley as assistant OL coach

Getty Images

The Falcons have hired Chandler Henley as assistant offensive line coach, the team announced Monday.

Henley has spent the past three seasons as a quality control coach for the Titans. He worked primarily with the offensive line, helping the Titans finish with the second-ranked rushing attack as Derrick Henry led the league in rushing.

Before joining the Titans, Henley spent three seasons coaching tight ends at Yale, his alma mater. In 2017, Yale went 9-1 and won its first outright Ivy League title since 1980.

Henley also worked at Vanderbilt and before that was a researcher for NBC’s Football Night in America.