Falcons hire Dwuane Jones as assistant director of college scouting

Getty Images

The Falcons have made an addition to their front office under new General Manager Terry Fontenot, hiring Dwuane Jones as assistant director of college scouting.

Jones was a Ravens college scout for the last four years.

“Dwaune has an incredible drive and knowledge of our game fueled by his extensive experience in the field as a scout,” Fontenot said in a statement. “Like Kyle Smith, he is passionate about his craft and is a tireless worker who has a great appreciation for the process from A-to-Z. He is a great man with an exceptional family, and we are excited they are joining the Falcons family.”

Prior to his time with the Ravens, Jones was a Saints scout for 11 seasons, where he worked with Fontenot. The new Falcons G.M. had been with New Orleans since 2003 until Atlanta hired him last month.

The Falcons hired Kyle Smith as their vice president of player personnel last week.