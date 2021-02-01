Green Bay G.M. says Aaron Rodgers will lead the Packers for “next few years”

Getty Images

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst says not only will Aaron Rodgers be back in Green Bay in 2021, but in 2022 and beyond as well.

Gutekunst said today that the Packers aren’t trading Rodgers and Rodgers isn’t retiring.

“He’s going to be a part of our future, and we look forward to all the runs we’re going to be able to make here over the next few years,” he said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Rodgers said after the Packers lost the NFC Championship Game that he doesn’t know what the future holds, which led to a great deal of talk around the NFL that he might want out.

One way Gutekunst could put his money where his mouth is would be to give Rodgers a new contract, one that doesn’t make it easy for the Packers to move on from him after the 2021 season, as his current contract does.

Gutekunst traded up in the first round of last year’s draft for quarterback Jordan Love, which obviously raised the question of how much longer the Packers believe Rodgers will be their starting quarterback. By playing at an MVP level in 2020, Rodgers quieted those questions. But as long as Love is there, and as long as Rodgers’ contract makes it easy for the Packers to move on a year from now, those questions won’t be completely silenced.