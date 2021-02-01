Gronk reveals how he fooled Bucs’ strength coach while skipping virtual workouts

Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic caused NFL teams to do their offseason conditioning work remotely, and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski says he used that to advantage.

Gronkowski was supposed to film his workouts and send them to strength and conditioning coach Anthony Piroli, but he revealed today that he actually just filmed himself running sprints in different shirts on one day, and then sent in videos of himself in different shirts on different days.

“So then when the next time came, I didn’t have to film myself because I already filmed myself running in a different shirt every time on that one day,” Gronkowski said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “[Piroli] hasn’t had a clue to this day that I was tricking him about half the time during those virtual workouts.”

As with virtually everything Gronk says, we don’t know how much is true and how much is a joke. Whether he did all the required wind sprints or not, Gronk got himself into shape in time for the season, and the Bucs’ coaching staff has praised him and said they want him back in 2021.