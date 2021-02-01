If Tom Brady keeps playing like he did this year, he’ll “definitely” consider playing past 45

February 1, 2021
Once upon a time, Tom Brady consistently said that he planned to play 10 more years. Then, he pivoted to a plan that had him playing through the year in which he turns 45.

With the 2022 campaign just two seasons away and with Brady playing as well as ever, Brady was asked on Monday whether he’ll play beyond 45, if he keeps playing like he did this season.

Oh definitely,” Brady said, via James Palmer of NFL Media.

He definitely looks like he can, and he definitely has shown no signs of slippage. With another year under contract in Tampa, the Bucs surely would like to extend the relationship even farther into the future.

So what will it be? 2023 and 46? 2024 and 47? 2025 and 48?

Could Brady play when he’s 50? Who knows? He’s already put his foot into Father Time’s ass. Although Father Time eventually will win, Brady apparently has gotten Father Time to give up trying, at least for now.

Again, watch the legs. When Brady can’t avoid getting hit, the hits will pile up — and the injuries will, too. Then again, as log as he can get rid of the ball when he sees the hit coming, those hits won’t happen.

  1. I’m glad he will finally have a non-asterisked superbowl appearance to his name. He deserves at least to be on part with Trent Dilfer and Rex Grossman.

  2. Tom is the NFL’s golden boy. They change the rules to say no touching the QB in order to get Tom to play until he’s 65. By then, he’ll qualify for Social Security and Medicare benefits.

  3. Tom said some time ago he possibly could play to 48. The hard target was 45, the 48 was a maybe. He said it two or three years ago.

  5. Win or lose, he’s not quitting after this year. He wants to win too much. If he wins, he ties Otto Graham for most titles ever. Which means he has to go for 8 (with Brady, that probably has been his goal all along as he has mentioned Graham’s 7 previously).

  6. Well his football IQ is worth more then most young guys’ arms so I don’t blame him.. but we are not pretending Tom Brady today is as good as Tom Brady two years ago are we? I mean his arrant deep balls should have cost his Team a superbowl, but the packers streak of self destruciton in an NFC championship continued.

  7. My guess is that Brady continues playing until he suffers a serious injury. I just don’t see his game dropping off significantly anytime soon.

  8. Why not 50? As long as nobody pulls that curtain back to see what’s really going on, why not?

  11. stubborndata says:
    February 1, 2021 at 1:01 pm
    I’m glad he will finally have a non-asterisked superbowl appearance to his name. He deserves at least to be on part with Trent Dilfer and Rex Grossman.

    *****************************************************

    There were no asterisks before so it’s business as usual. The fact that he’s there again doesn’t support your argument very well.

