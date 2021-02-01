If Tom Brady keeps playing like he did this year, he’ll “definitely” consider playing past 45

Getty Images

Once upon a time, Tom Brady consistently said that he planned to play 10 more years. Then, he pivoted to a plan that had him playing through the year in which he turns 45.

With the 2022 campaign just two seasons away and with Brady playing as well as ever, Brady was asked on Monday whether he’ll play beyond 45, if he keeps playing like he did this season.

“Oh definitely,” Brady said, via James Palmer of NFL Media.

He definitely looks like he can, and he definitely has shown no signs of slippage. With another year under contract in Tampa, the Bucs surely would like to extend the relationship even farther into the future.

So what will it be? 2023 and 46? 2024 and 47? 2025 and 48?

Could Brady play when he’s 50? Who knows? He’s already put his foot into Father Time’s ass. Although Father Time eventually will win, Brady apparently has gotten Father Time to give up trying, at least for now.

Again, watch the legs. When Brady can’t avoid getting hit, the hits will pile up — and the injuries will, too. Then again, as log as he can get rid of the ball when he sees the hit coming, those hits won’t happen.