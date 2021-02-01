J.J. Watt tuning out talk he could be traded

Getty Images

So much attention has been paid to the possibility that the Texans will trade quarterback Deshaun Watson that there hasn’t been much attention paid to the possibility that the Texans will trade defensive lineman J.J. Watt. But that possibility is real.

Watt, one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history, is about to turn 32 years old and has a base salary this year of $17.5 million. He’s not a great fit on a rebuilding team like the Texans, and it might make sense for all involved if Houston traded Watt to a contender.

Watt was asked about that on The Tonight Show and how he processes such chatter.

“I process it by going to Hawaii for a week. And I probably should have stayed there,” Watt said.

Asked if word that he could be traded reached Hawaii, Watt said, “No, no. The word in Hawaii was ‘manapua’ and we were enjoying Mai Tais by the pool, so that was a good way for me to cope with it, and I might just head back there.”

At some point, however, Watt will be preparing to play the 2021 NFL season. And it’s far from a sure thing he’ll be playing for the Texans.