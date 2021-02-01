Jason Pierre-Paul didn’t know who Mike Remmers was

Getty Images

The Chiefs won’t have left tackle Eric Fisher for the Super Bowl. Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz remains on injured reserve; he’s currently unlikely to play, too.

So Mike Remmers will be one of the starters, most likely at left tackle. One of Tampa Bay’s top pass rushers wasn’t exactly familiar with that individual.

“I didn’t even know who that was,” Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul said Monday, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “Man, I’m not going to lie to you. Is this a tackle that you’re talking about? Like I said, I don’t care too much about it. They got to figure that out.”

Indeed they do. Because it’s not just Pierre-Paul but Shaq Barrett and Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh who will be pursuing quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Although Mahomes has shown to be extremely slippery when it comes to eluding defenders, that becomes harder when backup tackles are trying to slow down high-end pass rushers.