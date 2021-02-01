Matt LaFleur takes responsibility for “miscommunication” on Scotty Miller touchdown

USA TODAY Sports

Mike Pettine no longer is with the Packers, but the team’s former defensive coordinator still is taking heat in Green Bay for allowing Scotty Miller‘s touchdown before halftime in the NFC Championship Game.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported head coach Matt LaFleur wanted one coverage but Pettine called another. Miller scored a 39-yard touchdown with 1 second left in the first half.

LaFleur said immediately after the game: “It was man coverage. Definitely not the right call for the situation.”

LaFleur was asked Monday whether he called for a different coverage than the one the Packers ran.

“That was just a flat-out miscommunication and ultimately, anytime something like that occurs, that 100 percent falls squarely on my shoulders,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I’ve got to make sure that I’m crystal clear with our communication and those mistakes cannot happen, especially when the stakes are so big, in particular, we pride ourselves on being great in situations. Bottom line is all calls go through me. So I don’t care who makes the call; it’s all my fault. Bottom line: I’m responsible for every play call — offense, defense, special teams — and that every call goes through me. So if I’m ever unhappy with a call, I have the ability to do something about it. And that’s all I’m going to really say about that.”