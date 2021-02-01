Matt LaFleur will consider giving up calling offensive plays

Getty Images

Matt LaFleur has already changed his defensive and special teams coordinators. Could he adjust his offensive play caller, too?

That would mean taking himself off those duties, which he’s handled since becoming the Packers head coach in 2019.

After finishing the season leading the league in scoring and No. 5 in yards, the Packers ostensibly don’t need a chance. But LaFleur feels everything is under consideration if it would help the team.

“In regards to the play calling, I would have no problem handing that over to [offensive coordinator] Nathaniel Hackett. That’s how much confidence I have in him,” LaFleur said in his Monday press conference. “Our process, I think, is very, very efficient on offense. And Nathaniel heads that up. But in regards to will that happen, that’s something that I think we’ll continue to talk about over the course of this offseason. And if it’s best served for me to give that up for the benefit of the team, that’s exactly what will happen.”

That being said, LaFleur doesn’t foresee it happening as of Feb. 1 because at this point he doesn’t think it’s necessary.

“That’s just how much confidence I have in our offensive staff, that whether it’s myself or Hackett calling the plays, I don’t see it being any different,” LaFleur said. “I think too many times that these guys don’t get the credit that they deserve. He is such a great offensive coordinator, really [setting] the table and making sure everything is just on point for us to go out there and execute at the highest level. And he does such a great job and I just don’t think he gets the recognition he deserves.”